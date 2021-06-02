Cameroon: Judo World Championships - Five Athletes to Represent Cameroon

The judokas are training ahead of the competition that will be the last qualifying event before the Olympic Games.

The 2021 Senior Judo World Championships will take place from 6 to 13 June, at the Budapest's Papp Papp László Sports Arena in Hungary. Organised by the International Judo Federation, the competition will bring together the best judokas from across the globe. The competition will be the last qualification event for the Tokyo Olympic Games. Cameroon will be represented in the competition by five athletes. The judokas in the light and heavyweight categories will be seeking for the top spot on the Olympic ranking list. In this light, the Cameroon Judo Federation is making last minute preparations to ensure a smooth participation. The athletes are training in Yaounde in order to get the best ranking for the Olympic Games.

Prior to the World Championship six athletes (three men and three women) took part in the African Judo Championship that ended in Dakar on May 23, 2021. Tunisia topped the medal standings by winning the individual and mixed team competitions. Tunisia won 13 medals; five gold, three silver and six bronze. Cameroon finished on the 16th position with zero medals. Two athletes finished on the fifth place while three were eliminated in the eighth final. The coach of the national senior women's judo team, Ngo Batang Dona said Cameroon took part in the competition with younger athletes who are still in the learning process. "The objective was not to win medals. It was to learn because we need to start from somewhere. We are preparing for 2024 and it will be good to reach the end of the cycle by injecting fresh blood," she said. The athletes are expected to leave the country in the days ahead. The Internationzal Judo Federation will equally take place in Budapest on June 3, 2021.