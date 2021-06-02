Cameroon-Congo - Mining Cooperation On Limelight

1 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cooperation ties between Cameroon and Congo will soon witness a leap forward, especially in the mining sector as the authorities of the two countries are committed to the relaunch of the cross border Mbalam Iron Ore mining project in Cameroon and that of Nabeba on the Congolese side of the border. The Minister of State, Minister of Mining Industries and Geology of Congo, Pierre Oba has been meeting Cameroonian officials to discuss the project with the peak at the helm of State with the President of the Republic Paul Biya on May 31, 2021.

Indeed, Cameroon and Congo, two brotherly and neighbouring countries have had growing diversified cooperation ties since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1960. Cooperation agreements guide the cooperation in the areas of air transport, cultural scientific and technical domains. The cooperation is palpable through either completed or ongoing integration projects. The Sangmelima-Ouesso 651 km road project linking the two countries is ongoing. The Cameroon-Congo Inter-State University based in Sangmelima, South Region of Cameroon is operational. There is also the project to construct the Chollet Hydro-electric plant, interconnection through optical fibre and the twinning of the cities of Sangmelima in South Cameroon and Owando in Congo.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.