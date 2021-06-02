Cameroon-Congo - Mining Cooperation On Limelight

Cooperation ties between Cameroon and Congo will soon witness a leap forward, especially in the mining sector as the authorities of the two countries are committed to the relaunch of the cross border Mbalam Iron Ore mining project in Cameroon and that of Nabeba on the Congolese side of the border. The Minister of State, Minister of Mining Industries and Geology of Congo, Pierre Oba has been meeting Cameroonian officials to discuss the project with the peak at the helm of State with the President of the Republic Paul Biya on May 31, 2021.

Indeed, Cameroon and Congo, two brotherly and neighbouring countries have had growing diversified cooperation ties since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1960. Cooperation agreements guide the cooperation in the areas of air transport, cultural scientific and technical domains. The cooperation is palpable through either completed or ongoing integration projects. The Sangmelima-Ouesso 651 km road project linking the two countries is ongoing. The Cameroon-Congo Inter-State University based in Sangmelima, South Region of Cameroon is operational. There is also the project to construct the Chollet Hydro-electric plant, interconnection through optical fibre and the twinning of the cities of Sangmelima in South Cameroon and Owando in Congo.