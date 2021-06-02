Chad - Over 750,000 People Displaced

UN office says since the beginning of the year, security attacks and incursions by non-state armed groups have become recurrent forcing the population to flee.

The United Nations has reported that more than half of the population of the Lake Chad Province have been displaced. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in just a few years, more than half of the 720,000 inhabitants of Lake Chad Province have been displaced and live in total destitution. The number has tripled to more than 450,000, according to a tally compiled by OCHA in March this year.

"The displacement of the population is due to the rising waters, insecurity and the heavy presence of Boko Haram. All along the border with Nigeria, they do cowardly act and attack citizens and then fall back." The secretary general of the prefecture of Kaya, Adam Hachim Chafardine explained. This people have no shelter, little or no food, lack of drinking water or even medicine. The displaced people who are spread over hundreds of sites are living in "appalling conditions", according to witnesses. Some have just spent more than six months without any assistance.

Despite their good intentions, the United Nations system and the NGOs active in the region are severely handicapped by access problems due to floods and security. Some of them that are engaged in peacebuilding, community stabilization, youth capacity-building, the distribution of seeds, farming tools and the roll-out of income-generating activities to strengthen the socio-economic resilience are facing a lot of difficulties to carry-out their activities. Consequently, according to the administrative manager, "We can say that the displaced are in a state of need. There are international organizations and agencies that are there, but their response is insignificant."