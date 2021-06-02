Cameroon: June FIFA Window - Lions Strategizing to Hunt Eagles

As players progressively join the camp of Cameroon's national team in Vienna for the double confrontation against Nigeria, Bassogog and Mbaizo are reported not to answer present.

To judiciously make use of the June FIFA window, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon will on the 4th and 8th of June, 2021 have a double friendly confrontation with the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Austria. It is against this backdrop that the Lions are in Vienna to put in place the right strategies to hunt the Super Eagles. Lodged at the Hilton Vienna Danube Waterfront Hotel, the camp which opened on May 30, 2021 is expected to run until June 9, 2021. Though the technical team was reportedly complete, just 16 players out of the 28 recently selected by Coach Antonio Conceiçao had joined the camp at the time of this report. Zambo Anguissa, Ignatius Ganago, Yvan Neyou, Toko Ekambi, Choupo-Moting and Fabrice Ondoa were expected in camp yesterday May 31, 2021. Sources say that today June 1, four players including Nouhou Tolo, Blondy Noukeu, Tchamba Duplexe, Castelletto J.C will join the group.

It is reported that Olivier Mbaizo and Christian Bassogog will unfortunately not be part of the camp. Although no official reasons have been advanced, Christian Bassogog may still have some matches to play for his Shanghai Shenshua club in the China Super League. Defender Olivier Mbaizo who plays for Union Philadelphia may equally have some matches to play for this club in the ongoing Major League Soccer. Though the fine players will be missed, the national team can be confident with the likes of Toko Ekambi, Choupo-Moting, Stephane Bahoken amongst others for a tough attack line. With Mbaizo absent in the defence, Fai Collins, Michael Ngadeu, Meyapa Fongain, amongst others are fit to construct a watertight defence.

As of yesterday, May 31, 2021, those in camp were expected to have a training session at 3:30 p.m. that will go a long way to help them polish up their skills for their first game against Nigeria on Friday June 4, 2021 at Weiner Neustadt Stadium. No doubt, Nigeria is a tough opponent, but with proper preparation, the Lions may devour the Eagles. These friendlies, it should be said, will test Cameroon's strength for the imminent World Cup qualifiers and next year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).