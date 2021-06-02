Cameroon: Lake Chad Basin - Member Countries Chart Peace Avenues

1 June 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

External Relations Minister presided the opening of the second regional reflection forum on demobilization, reintegration and reconciliation in the Lake Chad Basin on May 31, 2021.

Member countries of the Lake Chad Basin are meeting in a two-day regional reflection forum to seek peaceful solutions to the security challenges rocking the naturally endowed community. The Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella presided at the opening of the second regional forum on disengagement, demobilization, reintegration and reconciliation in the Lake Chad Basin on May 31, 2021.Stakeholders in the peace seeking get-together are deliberating under the theme, "Regional harmonization on community reintegration and reconciliation."

In his preliminary statement, Minister Mbella Mbella said countries of the Lake Chad Basin have for some years now been faced with security challenges which affect their stability, the wellbeing of the population and efforts to national development. "In effect, the Boko Haram sect has provoked terrorist actions, deaths, the unfortunate persuasion and recruitment of youths into the sect, forceful displacement of the population, and imposing States with the task of finding a definite return of peace," he stated.

At the level of Cameroon, the Minister said the President of the Republic in his continuous search for lasting peace created the National Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Committee (NDDRC) dedicated to the reintegration of ex-fighters of Boko Haram and armed groups of the North West and South West Regions of the country. The creation of the Committee, Minister Mbella Mbella stated, translates the political engagement of President Paul Biya in promoting peace and stability as reaffirms during his swearing-in on November 6, 2018.

Sub regional actors of the Lake Chad Basin are thus during the two-day forum which ends today June 1, 2021; exchanging ideas on priorities to be maintained, strategies to be developed and challenges to be surmounted within the framework of the national programme on disarmament, demobilization and reintegration put in place by Niger, Nigeria, Chad and Cameroon.

Besides delegations from Niger, Nigeria, Chad, other participants at the regional forum include Colombia, Côte d'Ivoire and Mali, as special invitees, who for reasons of the Covid-19 pandemic are participating by video conference. The United States of America, Japan, African Union, United Nations entities and the European Union provide technical support to the regional forum.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.