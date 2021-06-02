Cameroon: Lake Chad Basin - Member Countries Chart Peace Avenues

External Relations Minister presided the opening of the second regional reflection forum on demobilization, reintegration and reconciliation in the Lake Chad Basin on May 31, 2021.

Member countries of the Lake Chad Basin are meeting in a two-day regional reflection forum to seek peaceful solutions to the security challenges rocking the naturally endowed community. The Minister of External Relations, Mbella Mbella presided at the opening of the second regional forum on disengagement, demobilization, reintegration and reconciliation in the Lake Chad Basin on May 31, 2021.Stakeholders in the peace seeking get-together are deliberating under the theme, "Regional harmonization on community reintegration and reconciliation."

In his preliminary statement, Minister Mbella Mbella said countries of the Lake Chad Basin have for some years now been faced with security challenges which affect their stability, the wellbeing of the population and efforts to national development. "In effect, the Boko Haram sect has provoked terrorist actions, deaths, the unfortunate persuasion and recruitment of youths into the sect, forceful displacement of the population, and imposing States with the task of finding a definite return of peace," he stated.

At the level of Cameroon, the Minister said the President of the Republic in his continuous search for lasting peace created the National Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Committee (NDDRC) dedicated to the reintegration of ex-fighters of Boko Haram and armed groups of the North West and South West Regions of the country. The creation of the Committee, Minister Mbella Mbella stated, translates the political engagement of President Paul Biya in promoting peace and stability as reaffirms during his swearing-in on November 6, 2018.

Sub regional actors of the Lake Chad Basin are thus during the two-day forum which ends today June 1, 2021; exchanging ideas on priorities to be maintained, strategies to be developed and challenges to be surmounted within the framework of the national programme on disarmament, demobilization and reintegration put in place by Niger, Nigeria, Chad and Cameroon.

Besides delegations from Niger, Nigeria, Chad, other participants at the regional forum include Colombia, Côte d'Ivoire and Mali, as special invitees, who for reasons of the Covid-19 pandemic are participating by video conference. The United States of America, Japan, African Union, United Nations entities and the European Union provide technical support to the regional forum.