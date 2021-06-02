Egypt: 2nd Nasser International Fellowship Kicks Off

The Youth and Sports Ministry launched on Tuesday 1/6/2021 the 2nd Nasser International Fellowship themed: "South-South Cooperation" under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

This year's edition engages 100 youth leaders from Africa, Asia and Latin America.

The participants represent 50 countries including: Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Chad, Rwanda, Tanzania, South Africa, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, Zambia, Kenya, Uganda, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Russia and China.

The young participants initiated this year's edition by paying a visit to the house of the late Egyptian president and Arab nationalist icon Gamal Abdel Nasser, which was turned into a museum in 2014 after President Abdel Fattah El Sisi assumed power.

Held in cooperation with the National Training Academy, the Foreign Ministry and relevant national bodies, the fellowship offers an equal opportunity to both genders as indicated in the 5th Goal of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.

It seeks to empower young people and enable them to connect and forge partnerships in various fields, not only at the continental level but also at the international level, as contemplated by the 17th Goal of the SDGs.

The fellowship is deemed to be complementary to Egypt's ongoing efforts, following its chairmanship of the African Union for the year 2019, to play its role of strengthening the African youth role by providing all forms of support and training, and empowering them to occupy leadership positions to capitalize on their potential.

The first batch graduated in 2019 under the auspices of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli. Graduates were introduced to Egypt's developmental experience and its role in national character building.