Egypt's Army Chief of Staff Attends Main Stage of Egyptian-Sudanese Joint Military Drills

Egyptian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohamed Farid and Sudanese army chief of staff Mohamed Othman al-Hussein have witnessed the main stage of the Egyptian-Sudanese joint military drills 'Guardians of the Nile'.

The several-day joint military exercise held in Sudan saw the participation of land, naval and air forces from the two countries.

Delivering a speech at the event, Farid conveyed greetings from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and Minister of Defense Mohamed Zaki to Sudan's political and military leaderships.

He also praised the high level of combat readiness shown by participating personnel, which he said confirms the two sides' ability to counter all threats and challenges facing the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese official said he is looking forward to further military cooperation between Cairo and Khartoum in the coming stage, emphasizing the strength of bilateral relations.

Hussein also lauded the distinguished level shown by forces participating in the military drill.