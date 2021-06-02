Egypt Ranks 30th Worldwide in Scientific Research

Egypt has come 30th of world countries on the Scimago Journal & Country Rank, which is concerned with scientific journals.

Egypt moved up four places from 34th in 2019 to 30th in 2020, a statement by the Ministry of Higher Education said on Tuesday 1/6/2021.

Scimago is one of the important international indicators in the classification of countries according to their international scientific publications.

Egypt ranked first at the level of Africa in international scientific publishing, with 32,323 international papers. It was followed by South Africa in the second place and Nigeria in the third, read the statement.

In the field of agricultural and biological sciences, Egypt ranked 22nd worldwide up from 28th. It ranked 20th in chemistry up from 22nd, the statement said, adding that Egypt also moved up three positions in energy from 24th to 21st.

In the field of engineering sciences, Egypt ranked 23 after it was 28, and in medical sciences it came 25th after it was 27th.

Egypt also moved three positions up in physical sciences from 33rd to 30th.