Egypt: Mo Salah Nominated for Premier League Player of the Season

Mohamed Salah has been nominated for the 2020-21 Premier League Player of the Season award.

The Liverpool forward scored 22 goals and provided five assists in 37 top-flight appearances to help his side clinch third place on the final day, Liverpool FC said on its official website on Tuesday1/6/2021.

That form earned Salah a spot on the eight-man shortlist for the annual prize, which the Egyptian won during his first year with the Reds in 2017-18.

He is up against Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias, Bruno Fernandes, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Mason Mount and Tomas Soucek for this season's accolade.

The voting is available on the following link: https://plpots.easports.com/