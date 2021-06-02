Egypt Reports 956 New Coronavirus Cases, 40 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday night 1/6/2021 that 956 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 263,606.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 40 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 15,136.

As many as 711 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 192,823 so far, the spokesman said.