Egypt: Sisi Invites Palestinian Factions to Meet in Cairo Next Week to End Internal Division, Discuss Gaza Reconstruction

President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi invited the general secretaries of the Palestinian factions to meet next week in Cairo, under the auspices of the Palestinian President, to agree on the necessary steps to end the division and to lay down a roadmap for the next phase.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi also directed an Egyptian swift move in all Palestinian files in parallel to achieve stability in different areas, in coordination with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

It was agreed between Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas Abu Mazen and Major General Abbas Kamel, head of General Intelligence, to hold a series of meetings with the general secretaries of the Palestinian factions in Cairo as part of Egypt's efforts in support of unifying the Palestinian position.

Head of Egypt's General Intelligence Service (GIS) Abbas Kamel has conveyed the president's messages during his ongoing visit to the Palestinian and Israeli lands.

His visit aims to solidify the Egypt-brokered ceasefire that stopped Israeli hostilities against the Gaza Strip. These hostilities caused the death of 254 Palestinians and destroyed dozens of homes.

Starting his visit on Sunday, Kamel met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

On Monday, he inspected the proposed sites to begin the reconstruction initiative of Gaza strip and met with a number of leaders from Hamas.

The reconstruction initiative was launched by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in mid-May as he announced allocating $500 million for the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

