Liberia: Senate, U.S. Discuss PYJ and Sherman

-Pro-Tempore Chie reveals

Senate President Pro-Tempore Albert Chie has disclosed that the leadership of the Liberian Senate and authorities of the United States Embassy near Monrovia are in close discussion on pertinent issues involving Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson and Grand Cape Mount County Senator H. Varney Sherman.

Speaking at a news conference at his Capitol Building office, on June 01, Pro-Tempore Chie said despite the strongly worded statement issued by the Embassy recently on the both senators, the Senate leadership is in talk with the Embassy on the matter.

The Grand Kru County Senator said the senate is yet to reach a decision on whether to remove the both senators who were elected heads of two statutory committees.

On May 19, the U.S. Embassy strongly condemned the election of "notorious warlord Prince Y. Johnson as Chair of the Liberian Senate Committee on Defense and Intelligence", and noted, "Senator Johnson's gross human rights violations during Liberia's civil wars are well-documented; his continued efforts to protect himself from accountability, enrich his own coffers and sow division are also well known."

The Embassy's statement continued: "That the Liberian Senate would see fit to elevate him to a leadership role - particularly in the area in which he has done this country the most harm - creates doubts as to the seriousness of the Senate as a steward of Liberia's defense and security. The U.S. government is proud of our longstanding partnership with the Ministry of National Defense and Armed Forces of Liberia which will continue - but we can have no relationship with Senator Johnson."

Senator Johnson had contested and won on white ballot the Senate's Statutory Committee on National Security, Intelligence, Defense and Veteran Affairs, while the U.S. Treasury Department had since frozen the assets of Grand Cape Mount County Senator Cllr. Sherman for alleged corruption and bribery.