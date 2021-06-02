Liberia: Rep. Kamara Disburses Scholarship Funds

2 June 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton And Winston W. Parley

Montserrado County Electoral District#15 Lawmaker Abu Kamara has disbursed US$820.00 to two schools as part of his scholarship program, calling on parents to take responsibility to teach their kids to remain on the scholarship. Speaking to the administrators of the two schools in relation to the scholarship program, Rep. Kamara said the improvement of the children has drawn his attention, frowning on school administrators who are reportedly involved in what he calls double dipping.

Mr. Kamara noted that school administrators are allegedly receiving tuitions from the parents of students who are already on his scholarship program while also receiving the scholarship funds from him, warning them to desist.

Meanwhile, Rep. Kamara has lauded the School Administrations for taking care of the children, saying he hopes they will keep the spirit of coordination together so that he can do better for next year.According to him, he never heard any negative things about the Kingdom Care Academy concerning paying the fees.

Representative Kamara visited the Great Men Foundation Academy and Kingdom Care Academy schools.

Meanwhile, the school administrators commended the lawmaker for his countless humanitarian contributions towards the students and administrations through the educational sector of the country.

