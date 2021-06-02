Liberia: Address Perceptions of Corruption

1 June 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-U.S. Ambassador urges Liberian Senators

The Ambassador of the United States to Liberia, Michael McCarthy has urged the leadership and members of the Liberian Legislature to address perceptions of corruption in the legislature. Ambassador McCarthy also emphasized the close and enduring friendship between the United States of America and Liberia, and the importance of dialogue to promote mutual understanding, while urging members of the Liberian Senate to address perceptions of corruption and ensure that investments made in Liberia's peace, security and development are sustained.

A press release issued in Monrovia by the Embassy of the United States near Monrovia, says the U.S. Envoy made the urge when he hosted a meeting facilitated by Foreign Affairs Minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, and the Liberian Senate, represented by four members of its Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, including Senators James Biney, Chairman on foreign relations; Conmany Wesseh, Co-Chair; Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, member; and Augustine Chea, member.

U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Alyson Grunder, Senior Defense Official Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Alden, USAID Deputy Mission Director Rebekah Eubanks, and USAID Democracy, Rights and Governance Director April O'Neill also attended the meeting.The press release describes the discussion as frank and cordial, focusing on issues of good governance, transparency, and accountability.

For their part, the Senate Committee members expressed deep appreciation for the meeting and reassured the U.S. Embassy of the Senate's preparedness to work on the concerns expressed and other matters for the promotion of good governance and strengthened relations between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Kemayah underscored that the objective of the meeting was to further advance the partnership and friendship between the United States and Liberia and especially, the relationship between the U.S. Embassy and the Liberian Senate, in furtherance of stronger bilateral ties. Press Release

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.