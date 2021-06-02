Liberia: Address Perceptions of Corruption

-U.S. Ambassador urges Liberian Senators

The Ambassador of the United States to Liberia, Michael McCarthy has urged the leadership and members of the Liberian Legislature to address perceptions of corruption in the legislature. Ambassador McCarthy also emphasized the close and enduring friendship between the United States of America and Liberia, and the importance of dialogue to promote mutual understanding, while urging members of the Liberian Senate to address perceptions of corruption and ensure that investments made in Liberia's peace, security and development are sustained.

A press release issued in Monrovia by the Embassy of the United States near Monrovia, says the U.S. Envoy made the urge when he hosted a meeting facilitated by Foreign Affairs Minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, and the Liberian Senate, represented by four members of its Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, including Senators James Biney, Chairman on foreign relations; Conmany Wesseh, Co-Chair; Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence, member; and Augustine Chea, member.

U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Alyson Grunder, Senior Defense Official Lieutenant Colonel Matthew Alden, USAID Deputy Mission Director Rebekah Eubanks, and USAID Democracy, Rights and Governance Director April O'Neill also attended the meeting.The press release describes the discussion as frank and cordial, focusing on issues of good governance, transparency, and accountability.

For their part, the Senate Committee members expressed deep appreciation for the meeting and reassured the U.S. Embassy of the Senate's preparedness to work on the concerns expressed and other matters for the promotion of good governance and strengthened relations between the two countries.

Foreign Minister Kemayah underscored that the objective of the meeting was to further advance the partnership and friendship between the United States and Liberia and especially, the relationship between the U.S. Embassy and the Liberian Senate, in furtherance of stronger bilateral ties. Press Release