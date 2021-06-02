Tanzania: Ecobank Launches Plan for Women

1 June 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — Ecobank Tanzania yesterday launched an initiative that is deliberately designed to empower and support women-led and/or women-focused enterprises with financial and value-added solutions.

Code-named Ellevate Programme, the initiative seeks to boost the businesses so they can reach their full potential and succeed, the lender said in a statement yesterday.

The decision is based on the fact that Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) account for about 90 percent of all businesses in Africa out of which, women own about a third of all registered African SMEs.

"Available data show that one-in-four (25.9 percent) of adult women in Africa start or manage a business. However, women have not enjoyed equal access to high quality, demand-driven financial services," Ecobank Tanzania managing director Charles Asiedu, says in the statement.

He said it was being estimated that women-owned SMEs face a $42 billion financing gap, making lack of access to financing a common constraint to their business growth. (The Citizen Reporter)

"We have specially designed Ellevate to meet the needs of women entrepreneurs through the provision of comprehensive, customized and tailor-made solutions which include favourable lending rates, smart cash management enablement and a suite of value-added services such as leadership training, mentoring and networking opportunities," he said.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.