Tanzania: Dodoma Gets a New Library

Dodoma — Karimjee Jivanjee Foundation (KJF) in partnership with READ International has launched a new fully-equipped library in Dodoma.

The launch event at Ihumwa Secondary School was graced by the Dodoma City director Mr Joseph Mafuru. The library is stocked with a total of 748 locally published books which will benefit the school's 893 students and those to come over the years.

The library is fully funded by Karimjee Jivanjee foundation to the tune of Sh33.5 million. Karimjee Jivanjee Foundation is the philanthropic arm of the Karimjee Group. It is committed to creating a bright future for young Tanzanians through education and empowerment.

The foundation's vision is to develop the next generation of leaders; the change makers and innovators that have the potential to change Tanzania and the world.