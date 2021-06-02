Kenya: State to Inject Sh5 Billion in GBV Fight - Kenyatta

2 June 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Kamau Maichuhie

The government plans to invest Sh2.3 billion towards prevention of gender-based violence (GBV) in the country.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who made the announcement during a virtual launch of the Kenyan chapter of Generation Equality Forum at State House, Nairobi last Friday noted the government would progressively increase the funding to Sh5 billion.

He said GBV including medical, legal, and psychological support services would be integrated into the essential minimum package of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2022.

The president also revealed that a GBV survivors' fund will be established in partnership with the private sector, civil society and other stakeholders for survivors' economic empowerment.

He indicated that the government will ratify and implement the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Convention 190 on eliminating GBV and harassment in the workplace by 2026.

Mr Kenyatta said women are a critical national asset with great potential to shape, influence and contribute to all spheres of development and that empowering them strengthens the family, society, and the nation at large.

Gender equality

"When countries respect women's rights, promote gender equality and put women and girls at the centre of their development agenda, their societies and economies thrive and those benefits extend far into future generations," he said.

While acknowledging the global nature of female genital mutilation (FGM) affecting more than 200 million women, President Kenyatta enumerated achievements made towards tackling the vice in the country, among them setting up an aggressive media campaign to end FGM in 22 counties with high prevalence.

To this end, he revealed the government has allocated Sh200 million for the implementation of an inter-agency program on the prevention and response to GBV.

Generation Equality Forum

"Equally important to highlight is that cultural and religious leaders from the Borana, Samburu, and Pokot communities have made bold public declarations, to eliminate FGM and child marriage. This includes the 'Kisima Declaration, which I witnessed in Samburu in March of this year," he said.

Public Service, Youth and Gender Cabinet Secretary Prof Margaret Kobia termed the launch of Generation Equality Forum - Kenyan Chapter as historic.

The CS said her ministry will coordinate with the inter-agencies and other partners in the Generation Equality Forum to ensure that beyond the launch, Kenya's commitments are realised at the national and county levels.

