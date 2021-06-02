Kenya: Boda Boda FC Claim Chris Oguso Cup

Boda Boda FC emerged the winners of the 13th edition of Chief Inspector Chris Oguso Cup after edging Red Bulls FC 3-2 on post-match penalties in the final at Ebwali Grounds in Vihiga County on Tuesday.

The two teams were deadlocked at 0-0 after 90 minutes forcing lotteries to decide the contest and Boda Boda carried the day to lift the trophy and cash prize of Sh200,000. The runners-up went home with Sh100,000.

The annual tournament is under the patronage of Oguso, who is the head of presidential security at State House. This year's event was sponsored by betting firm, Betika.

Boda Boda FC lost several scoring chances during the first half of a pulsating encounter, with Red Bulls goalkeeper Morgan Ambuko keeping them at bay.

Red Bulls missed a penalty in the 71st minute after midfielder Frank Nyambaka's kick was blocked by Boda Boda FC goalkeeper Maurice Ominde.

Oguso said the the annual competition is a community tournament centred on reaching out to the youths and nurture talent in rural areas.

"The core objectives of the tournament are to enlighten teams and local members of the society about community policing to help enhance security and coexistence locals," said Oguso.

He noted that the tournament is also keen on nurturing football talent for both men and women to enable them achieve their dreams.

Winning teams are empowered to start small businesses and boost them economically.

"This has been a non-political tournament since inception 13 years ago," he said at the end of the 2020 edition that was to be held in December 2020, but pushed forward to 2021 due to increased cases of Covid-19.

The tourney that moves to the county level from June 19 will now see the winning team take home Sh1 million.

At least 32 teams will participate in the tournament that will be the biggest ever to be organised within Vihiga County.

Earlier, Madzu Ladies beat Young Ladies 2-1 to lift the women's title.