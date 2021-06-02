Kenya: Registration for Eldoret City Marathon Closes Today

At least 400 runners have registered for this year's Eldoret City Marathon heading to Wednesday's deadline.

The third edition of the race, which will be held on Sunday in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, will be the first major road competition in Kenya this year.

Many athletes are expected to use the race to kick-start their careers after being idle for months owing to disruption of local sporting activities by the coronavirus pandemic. A stiff competition is anticipated, especially in the five kilometres and 42km categories.

Among those who have registered for the race is Iten-based runner Justus Kangogo who is not only preparing to compete in the marathon for the first time, but he is also out to register his personal best time in the distance.

"Like everybody else, I'm ready for the race. I will compete in the distance for the first time, and I feel excited as race day nears. I look forward to running a good race. I feel that I have prepared well for the race, and what remains important for me is to stay in top shape going into the day of the race," Kangogo, who is under the Gianni Demadonna Management stable, told Nation Sport yesterday.

Kangogo has been training in Iten alongside members of his management camp.

When the 2021 Eldoret City Marathon was postponed from the initial date of April 11 to June 21 owing to a rise in the number of new Covid-19 infections in Kenya, the 21km specialist was tasked with pace-setting in Geneva Marathon and drop out of the race after 30km, Kangogo says he ran till the 34thkm because he felt stronger.

"I was in good shape but when the race was postponed, I was lucky to be invited to pace in Geneva Marathon which proved to be a training session," he says.

"My friend Kenneth Kemboi who was third in the 2019 edition of the marathon has been encouraging me, and I know we shall do our best," he said.

Kangogo anticipates Sunday's race to open more avenues for him as he seeks to compete in other global marathons.

"I want to run well and to be in the money bracket. You can see the construction of my house has stalled and I need some money to finish the work," he revealed.

Eldoret Marathon is the best paying race in Africa, with winners in each senior category going home Sh3.5 million richer.