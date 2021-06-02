Kenya: Oginga Odinga's House in Jerusalem to Be Demolished in NMS Urban Renewal Plan

The doyen of opposition politics in Kenya Jaramogi Oginga Odinga's old home in Jerusalem estate, Nairobi, is among the more than 1,500 houses set to be flattened in the ongoing urban renewal programme.

In their place, Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) plans to erect six-to-16 storey residential buildings.

Situated some 10 kilometres from Nairobi's central business district, the "orange" house stands out among the sturdy concrete buildings in Jerusalem and Jericho neighbourhoods earmarked for demolition by August.

Developed in 1950s, the two estates were once homes to prominent Kenyan leaders and civil servants. Jaramogi, the former vice president, lived there several decades ago. But now, the NMS believes the houses in these estates are "unfit for human habitation".

According to residents, however, the houses are still "strong and habitable", and should not be interfered with.

The original inhabitants may be long gone, but the sentimental value their relatives have attached to their homes is palpable.

At the Odinga house, Ms Everlyne Awino Agola, the current occupant, says she is comfortable staying there. She is the daughter of Ngire Agola Odinga, a younger brother of Dr Oburu Oginga and former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga.

According to the mother of four, the house is more than a home to the Odingas, partly because it reminds them of Jaramogi's "humble personality, who preferred living the simple life" and partly because whenever her uncle, Mr Odinga is on the campaign trail, he stops by "for blessings" and to receive supporters and treat them to a cup of tea.

Under Jaramogi's name

Like Everlyne, Margaret Mwangi inherited her house in Jericho from her parents. Having lived in the house on Lumumba drive since 1979 as a child, she says, she knows no other home. She grew up here, and, it is where she is raising her children and grandchild.

Jericho estate, according to the chairperson of Jericho residents, Ms Jane Achieng', has about 1,350 occupants. Jerusalem has 600 households.

The residents will lose a part of their identity -- the place they once called home.

The Odinga house is still registered under Jaramogi's name as a way of honouring him.

According to the chairperson, a vital part of history is just about to be erased.

"Notable names in Kenyan politics, including former presidents Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki, and several others, lived here," she said. "We don't want to lose that history. It gives our country its identity."

Several tenants of the estates that have a date with the bulldozer are opposed to the "upgrade" plan by the NMS.

The residents also believe that the move to demolish the estates is politically motivated.

Affordable housing

"See, the push to improve these areas was only heightened when Raila Odinga was admitted in hospital," said one resident of Jerusalem.

"We're wondering, how in the era of the Handshake, Raila Odinga could be quiet, yet his turf is under siege."

NMS, in a public participation had hinted at flattening the structures by August. The area, NMS said, is targeted for its free spaces.

"The increased houses would mean so much people coming here. But the public amenities, with the current population, are already stretched.

"We are already paying a lot for these old homes, we reckon that the new units will be even costlier," said the chairperson.

"Affordable housing narrative flopped when Pangani estate was upgraded," she said. "In fact, those who benefited were not the residents of the area. We're bound for the same."

Already calls to have Jerusalem Estate and Jericho Lumumba Estate be retained as monuments of historical importance have attracted the attention of the National Museums of Kenya.

NMS plans to construct 62,000 highrise apartments to replace the old estates under the NMS Eastland Urban Renewal Plan.