South Africa: Transnet Ex-CFO Garry Pita's Storage Boxes Under Scrutiny Before State Capture Inquiry

2 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

In an eventful day at the State Capture commission, two of the big sites of capture took the stage at one of the final sittings of the inquiry.

"Chair, there was definitely an air of arrogance around Mr [Salim Essa]," said Garry Pita, the former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Transnet. Pita appeared at the State Capture Inquiry on Tuesday, 1 June, where he spoke about his relationship with Gupta associate Salim Essa, visits to the family residence and about seven storage boxes he owned.

Pita had been appointed acting chief financial officer at Transnet following Anoj Singh's secondment to Eskom in 2015. In February 2016, Pita was appointed as the state entity's permanent CFO before resigning in April 2018, citing health and family concerns.

But Pita has been implicated in serious allegations of corruption at Transnet, including allowing a payment of R93-million from Transnet to consultancy firm Trillian, which then led to a R74-million payment to Albatime, a shelf company linked to the Gupta family. "I have no knowledge of that," said Pita, when asked about Albatime.

Pita was questioned about his relationship with Gupta associate Salim Essa. Pita claimed he knew of Essa...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

