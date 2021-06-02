Tanzania: Zari Visits Diamond Again, Spends Night in His House

Could Diamond Platnumz be getting cozy with his ex Zari Hassan?

The popular Tanzanian singer has sired two kids with the Ugandan socialite but the relationship ended in premium tears when Zari walked out citing infidelity among a raft of accusations in 2018.

But now, three years later, the mother of five arrived in Tanzania two days ago accompanied by Diamond's children Tiffah and Nilan and, wait for this, reportedly spent the night at the Bongo star's mansion.

In videos posted on social media, Zari is seen having a good time with the Waah hitmaker in his house a day after she jetted in from her base in South Africa.

This is the second time in less than a year that Zari is publicly visiting Diamond in Tanzania.

On the last visit, she brushed away questions from the media regarding where had planned to spend the night insisting the importance of the trip was to ensure her kids spend some time with their dad.

But this time around it appears she is eager to let the world know where she is spending the night.

Diamond also recently reportedly toured South Africa to check on his family earlier this year.

Besides the visit to her baby daddy, Zari has announced she will be distributing sanitary towels to Zanaki Secondary School in Dar-es-Salaam.