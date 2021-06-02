Malawi: FAM, FDH Bank Eye Violence Free Cup

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) and FDH Bank says they will not allow any acts of violence to occur in the newly launched FDH Football Cup, citing the tendency as enemy in the development of football in the country.

This was said on Sunday at Balaka Stadium when the sponsors and FAM officials went to witness a game between Mighty Wanderers Youth and Chinamwali Stars as a way to see how the cup has started.

FAM Vice President Jabar Alide said football stakeholders including Police have established measures to ensure that no any violence should occur in order to keep the good record in the football fraternity.

Alide said most football violence occurs due to lack of proper preparations saying Malawi has stayed long without football cup as such cannot allow anybody to destroy the image of football and scare away sponsors.

"People should come to patronize the games and let me assure them that violence has no place in all football related activities including FDH Football Cup," said Alide who also doubles as Head of Competitions at FAM.

FDH's Bank Head of Personal and Business Banking Kawawa Nsapato pleaded with FAM to establish serious measurers that could make violence to occur at all cost saying no sponsor would want to be associated with violence.

Nsapato said it is the wish of FDH Bank to ensure that the Cup should go on smoothly up to the last game adding their aim is to see the impacts of grassroots soccer.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said," There are 62 teams competing for this Cup and today as you can see the game we are watching is for small teams. Our aim is to develop the talent that can feed the national team. I am sure this will be achieved."

The Football match between Young Mighty Wanderers and Chinamwali Starts yielded no goals after 90+4 minutes added time.

During penalty shot out it was Wanderers 4-2 Chinamwali Stars.

Chinamwali stars could have finished the game during regulated time after they missed several chances that could have been converted into goals.

"This is what happens in football, if you don't utilize chances, your opponent punishes you. This was our game but God didn't allow us to proceed to the next round.

Our aim as Chinamwali Stars is to build a strong team and be assured one day we shall play in Super league," said Christopher Jana who is the head Coach for the team.

Coach for Wanderers Youth Thom Milanzi admitted that it was a tough game and because the penalties are unpredictable that's why they have won.

Milanzi said his team is in a very good shape and promised to do better in the next round.

FDH will award the cup winner with Mk25 million, with the runners up walking away with Mk8 million whilst the semi-finalists and quarterfinalists will be rewarded Mk2 million and Mk1 million respectively.

The bank will also give each qualifying teams from Regional Leagues Mk500, 000 and two match balls.

The sponsors will also dress all the semi-finalists of the competition.