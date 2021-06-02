Nigeria: Kano Anti-Graft Agency Restates Commitment to Tackle Corruption

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has renewed its commitment to tackling corruption and other social vices impeding the development of the country.

The Executive Chairman of the commission, Mr Muhuyi Rimingado, gave the assurance when he received Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) on a media tour to his office in Kano on Tuesday.

Rimingado said that the agency was committed to driving the governor's anti-corruption agenda and other social vices which had affected the development of the country.

"We will not relent in our efforts to fight corruption, corrupt practices and maladministration," he stated.

The chairman thanked members of the guild for the visit, saying "we are committed and determined to this cause".

He however urged the media to sensitise the public on the dangers of corruption and also continue supporting government efforts at tackling corruption in the country.

He noted that the state government had also established an anti-corruption institute to train its staff for efficient service delivery.

In his remarks, former Gov. Olusegun Osoba of Ogun, who led the NGE delegation, commended Ganduje and the commission for their zeal in fighting corruption and also urged them to sustain the tempo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ganduje, together with the guild members also visited multimillion naira Kano Economic City, Dangote Skills Acquisition Centre, Kano Ceremonial Court, Isiaka Rabiu Paediatric Hospital and Muhammadu Buhari Hospital.

Ganduje showcased the first-class facilities and infrastructures to the delegates, saying they were designed to improve the lives of Kano citizens.

NAN also reports that about 300 editors are attending the NGE 2021 Biennial Convention ending Wednesday.