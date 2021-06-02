Nigeria: Kano Anti-Graft Agency Restates Commitment to Tackle Corruption

2 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission has renewed its commitment to tackling corruption and other social vices impeding the development of the country.

The Executive Chairman of the commission, Mr Muhuyi Rimingado, gave the assurance when he received Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) on a media tour to his office in Kano on Tuesday.

Rimingado said that the agency was committed to driving the governor's anti-corruption agenda and other social vices which had affected the development of the country.

"We will not relent in our efforts to fight corruption, corrupt practices and maladministration," he stated.

Also Read: Nigeria not a failing state, FG replies critics

The chairman thanked members of the guild for the visit, saying "we are committed and determined to this cause".

He however urged the media to sensitise the public on the dangers of corruption and also continue supporting government efforts at tackling corruption in the country.

He noted that the state government had also established an anti-corruption institute to train its staff for efficient service delivery.

In his remarks, former Gov. Olusegun Osoba of Ogun, who led the NGE delegation, commended Ganduje and the commission for their zeal in fighting corruption and also urged them to sustain the tempo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ganduje, together with the guild members also visited multimillion naira Kano Economic City, Dangote Skills Acquisition Centre, Kano Ceremonial Court, Isiaka Rabiu Paediatric Hospital and Muhammadu Buhari Hospital.

Ganduje showcased the first-class facilities and infrastructures to the delegates, saying they were designed to improve the lives of Kano citizens.

NAN also reports that about 300 editors are attending the NGE 2021 Biennial Convention ending Wednesday.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.