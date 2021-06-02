Namibia: Covid-19 Ban Hampers Sport

Several sport codes have been affected by the government's recent ban on contact sport due to Covid-19, with various local and international events being put on hold forthwith.

Government on Friday banned contact sports for 30 days but other sporting events are still allowed.

All netball activities have been suspended, including an international tournament that Namibia was due to host at the end of this month.

Netball Namibia vice president Rebekka Goagoses issued a statement on Monday saying all regional leagues and local tournaments, including training and competitions, have been suspended until further notice.

The inaugural MTC Namibia Premier League got underway last month and has already seen five rounds of action in various centres throughout Namibia.

Two more rounds this month, which were due to take place on 5 and 12 June, have now been suspended.

Besides the local league, the international Pent Series that Namibia was due to host from 20 to 23 June has also been suspended till further notice.

Namibia was due to host Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe for the third edition of the Debmarine Namibia-sponsored tournament, which was previously held in 2017 and 2018.

Goagoses, however, said they hoped that the tournament could still go ahead.

"The board of Netball Namibia is engaging the ministry of sport through our relevant stakeholders on this event, as well as on the scheduled and affected two rounds of the MTC Namibian Premier League.

"The Pent Series-invited countries, Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe, have been kept abreast of the sudden developments in the country and are equally hopeful that with a guaranteed safe sport environment, Namibia will be permitted to host this event," she said.

Goagoses said Netball Namibia will soon start a vaccination campaign for all netball players to minimise the risk of infection among all participants, while invited countries have also been encouraged to do the same in their countries.

"In the meantime, we are hopeful that the ministry of sport and ministry of health will assess the allowance of sport, by adopting international standards, which allows for the continuance of scheduled international events under safe sport/safe play measures," she said.

"We wish to encourage the entire netball fraternity to consider taking the jab, to wear a mask and to take care during this difficult time. We will soon be in a position to update the entire sport fraternity on developments and on the outcome of the ongoing engagements," she added.

The president of the Namibia Hockey Union, Marc Nel, said the restrictions will have a big impact on Namibia's international commitments.

Namibia is due to host the Africa Junior Cup for men and women in August and the new regulations will now severely affect the teams' preparations.

"Hockey is seen as a contact sport by the Namibia Sport Commission, so we can't do anything about it. We can't play or even practise until the regulations are lifted again," he said.

"Our national teams can't prepare for the upcoming Junior Africa Cup that we are supposed to host in August, which is problematic," he said.

Nel, however, added that they would try to adjust their training methods to adapt to the regulations.

"I can only call on our players to continue training on their own and to improve their fitness levels. We are also in regular contact with the sport commission and are trying to devise mechanisms on how to allow small groups to continue practising, while adhering to social-distancing regulations," he added.

The new regulations will also affect the Wanderers Night League and the school leagues, which were both due to start this month.

Nel, however, said the outdoor leagues were only due to start after the Junior Africa Cup, probably by September.

Rugby activities have been disrupted with the national leagues being suspended forthwith, while some international assignments have now also been affected.

The CEO of the Namibia Rugby Union, Theo Grünewald, yesterday said two friendly matches against Zimbabwe, which were due to take place on 12 and 19 June, have been postponed.

"We are in consultation with the government on the way forward, but I can confirm that the two friendly matches against Zimbabwe have been postponed until a mutually agreed time," he said.

Grünewald said that training sessions have also been put on hold, although the players will still continue with individual fitness and conditioning sessions at the gym.

The national u20 squad's preparations for the Junior Africa Cup will also be disrupted and with the tournament due to start on 23 June in Nairobi, Kenya, it is still unclear whether Namibia will be allowed to participate. However, Grünewald said they are in regular contact with the government.

"This is very tough," is how MTC Sunshine Academy founder Nestor Tobias summed up the situation. Several boxers from multiple boxing stables are scheduled to fight at home and abroad over the next two months.