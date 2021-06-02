South Africa: Portuguese Side Want to Keep Bafana Bafana Forward

1 June 2021
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

Paços de Ferreira want to keep South African international Luther Singh on their books next season, hoping to extend his loan deal with Sporting Braga, Portuguese media reports on Tuesday said.

The 23-year-old Singh scored five goals in 23 league starts for Pacos de Ferreira this season as they finished in fifth place and booked themselves a berth in next season's new UEFA Conference League.

He was the third highest scorer at the club, who last competed in European club competition in 2013.

Singh has a contract with Braga until 2023, but is unlikely to return to the club, reports said.

With their European campaign at hand, Paços de Ferreira need him to add depth to their squad with coach Jorge Simão pushing his club's management to do another deal.

Singh, who is headed to the Olympic Games with the South African Under-23 team next month, has yet to play for Braga's first team. The club signed him from Swedish club GAIS Gotebirg in 2016 but he has spent the last three seasons out on loan, despite extending his time at the club with a new five-year deal in 2018.

After being loaned to Chaves in 2018/19, where he scored twice in 17 games, Singh went to Moreirense in 2019/20, and raised his profile with three goals in 22 matches.

"The good image he left at Paços de Ferreira means he is in the club's plans again and a new loan is dependent on the agreement with Braga," wrote the sports daily O'Jogo.

