South Africa: Rare Botanical Art and New Contemporary Paintings Among Highlights of Strauss & Co's June Sale

analysis

Strauss & Co's forthcoming June sale of modern, post-war and contemporary art, decorative arts and wine includes an impressive line up of paintings from two important corporate collections, one offering a unique overview of Cape winemaking and its traditions, the other gathering an important grouping of South African women botanical artists. Due to commence on Monday, 31 May, the timed online-only sale includes a substantial offering of art, including important photos and ceramics, as well as a themed wine session that focuses on Stellenbosch's best producers. The online sale concludes on Monday, 7 June 2021 at 8pm.

Strauss & Co is very fortunate to be offering an important single-owner collection of botanical paintings and prints by some of the most significant South African women botanical artists, including Thalia Lincoln, Auriol Batten, Barbara Jeppe and Gill Condy, who was the resident artist at the South African Biodiversity Institute in Pretoria from 1982 until her recent retirement. The selection of botanical art has been de-accessioned from a major financial institution's corporate collection as part of a strategic repositioning towards contemporary art and will be offered in a dedicated session.

A particular highlight of the botanical art session is the 11 original watercolours...