South Africa: AssureCloud Launches to Assure Hygiene and Safety Throughout SA's Food Value Chain

2 June 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

South Africa's fast-growing safety and testing powerhouse Safety SA has relaunched its Food and Occupational Health and Safety divisions to position the business for growth in an increasingly safety focused market. The division, under the banner of AssureCloud, is the largest group of sector-focused laboratories in southern Africa. Assuring safety from "farm to fork", it caters for the entire value chain across audit, inspection, testing, certification and training.

Safety SA Group Chief Executive Officer, Pieter Erasmus says AssureCloud has grown through acquisitions and strategic development in recent years, to position it as the food safety assurance partner of choice across the southern African food value chain.

The testing division, previously named NOSA Testing and Aspirata, is headed by Managing Director Venisha Bachulal, who has spearheaded the business's growth and two acquisitions since 2017, to make it the largest environmental health practitioners in the private sector in the country, turning over more than R250 million last year.

Erasmus says the new branding consolidates the acquisitions and gives the testing division a strong identity as it grows into the future. AssureCloud fields South Africa's largest and most comprehensive group of food safety and veterinary laboratories, with custom-built, state-of-the-art chemical and microbiological laboratories...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Nigeria
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.