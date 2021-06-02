South Africa: AssureCloud Launches to Assure Hygiene and Safety Throughout SA's Food Value Chain

analysis

South Africa's fast-growing safety and testing powerhouse Safety SA has relaunched its Food and Occupational Health and Safety divisions to position the business for growth in an increasingly safety focused market. The division, under the banner of AssureCloud, is the largest group of sector-focused laboratories in southern Africa. Assuring safety from "farm to fork", it caters for the entire value chain across audit, inspection, testing, certification and training.

Safety SA Group Chief Executive Officer, Pieter Erasmus says AssureCloud has grown through acquisitions and strategic development in recent years, to position it as the food safety assurance partner of choice across the southern African food value chain.

The testing division, previously named NOSA Testing and Aspirata, is headed by Managing Director Venisha Bachulal, who has spearheaded the business's growth and two acquisitions since 2017, to make it the largest environmental health practitioners in the private sector in the country, turning over more than R250 million last year.

Erasmus says the new branding consolidates the acquisitions and gives the testing division a strong identity as it grows into the future. AssureCloud fields South Africa's largest and most comprehensive group of food safety and veterinary laboratories, with custom-built, state-of-the-art chemical and microbiological laboratories...