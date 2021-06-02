Namibia: Hijack Survivor Speaks of His Ordeal

A 36-year-old man, who was shot through the jaw and forehead before suspects robbed him of his vehicle last week, is recuperating in a northern hospital.

Johannes Toivo was hijacked on Friday evening around 22h00 on the Oshikango-Omafo road.

New Era paid a visit to the victim at the Oshakati Intermediate Hospital, where he is admitted. Toivo said he was shot twice through the jaw and forehead by one of the three unknown men he gave a lift to Oshikango in the Ohangwena region. "I cannot eat well because my teeth are damaged. I cannot sleep well because my neck is always in pain," said Toivo.

He said he was driving from Onhuno to Oshikango and was stopped by three men, asking him for a lift.

"I gave them a lift because I was feeling that it is crucial to help one another and I did not know if they would attack me," he said.

Toivo said his cell phone and wallet were also grabbed by the suspects.

"Between Omafo and Oshikango, one man told me he wanted to pee, so I stopped the car. The guy came out and I also went to pee. When we returned to the car, I found one guy pointing a gun at me, saying he would kill me if I ran away. So, they all attacked me and grabbed my car key.

I was trying to defend myself but I did not manage because I was alone," he said. Toivo said after he was shot and beaten, the suspects drove away with his car and left him on the ground at the scene. "I was attacked near a village house, so after 15 minutes, one woman came to me, where I was left, and asked me what happened. Eventually, she called her husband and informed the police," he said. Toivo said he was transported to Oshakati hospital for treatment. His car is a white Toyota Avensis, with the registration number N183-191W.

No arrest has yet been made.

The police said the vehicle is not recovered and anyone with information about the incident or the suspects may contact warrant officer Trophy Mukete on 081 234 477 4 or detective Aron Emvula on 081 313 9631.