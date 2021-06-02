Namibia: Social Grant Beneficiaries Frustrated Over Delays

2 June 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Keetmanshoop — Many beneficiaries who travelled from farms and settlements outside Keetmanshoop were waiting since early yesterday morning in the freezing cold for their monthly social grants only to be informed, to their dismay, that they will only receive their payments tomorrow.

Sophia Cloete, who turned up to receive the social grant for her children, expressed her profound unhappiness caused by these delayed payments when speaking to the media. "We are waiting since 06h00 this morning here in vain, only to be told that we can only receive the payments on Thursday," she said.

The social grant beneficiary continued that they are tired to be treated like this in the //Kharas region.

Cloete also strongly pleaded with Nampost and government to set up more pay points in Keetmanshoop and areas outside town.

"What happened to the mobile pay points of the past when beneficiaries got their payments at central points easily accessible to all?" she asked.

She also requested the relevant stakeholders to inform people who receive social grants well in advance if there might be delays or technical problems.

Also raising his utter disappointment on the delayed payments was Josef Mouton, who is physically challenged.

"I travelled early this morning from my residence, approximately 90 km outside Tses, with the hope of getting paid, finish my errands and return home, but I'm now stranded," he said.

The pensioner said he won't be financially able to return home and come back Thursday for his payment.

"Where am I going to sleep and what will I eat for these two days before receiving my social grant?" he asked.

Mouton also expressed his disappointment towards government for treating pensioners and physically challenged people poorly. He hopes that the elderly and other social grant beneficiaries will be treated better in future and informed well in advance if there are any obstacles with regard to their payments.

Meanwhile, //Kharas regional council chairperson, Joseph Isaacks informed the disgruntled group that he personally took up the issue of delayed social grant payments with Nampost management. "They then informed me that the delay was not from Nampost side as government only transferred funds to be paid out to the respective beneficiaries late on Monday," he explained.

The chairperson said payments couldn't be done today, as Nampost first needs to carry out verification and administrative processes, but that all those qualifying for social grants will get paid tomorrow.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
SADC Holds Off on Military Action in Mozambique - Here's Why
Cooperate to Stop Covid Now - or Pay a Steep Price
Top Ugandan Army Generals On Retirement Lists Revealed
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.