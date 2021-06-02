Namibia: Five-Horse Race for Opuwo Rural Vote

There will be a five-horse race for the Opuwo Rural constituency by-elections, scheduled to take place on 2 July.

The vacancy in this constituency occurred following the death of Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) constituency councillor Uaurikua

Kakuva earlier this month from Covid-19 complications.

Electoral Commission of Namibia's chief electoral officer Theo Mujoro in a statement said 156 polling officials will be recruited to make up 26 teams, eight fixed and 18 mobile teams for the conduct of the by-election.

He said the training of polling officials for the by-election is scheduled for 25-29 June 2021, while training for political party agents and police officers will take place from 22 to 24 June 2021.

Those to contest in this election are Heinz Maundu from National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo), Melchizedek Muharukua of PDM, Rally for Democracy and Progress' (RDP) Kahiho Rikambura, Swapo's Kazepanda Tjambiru and Howards Tjituri of the Independent Patriots for Change.

He said the period of submission of the nominations of candidates for the constituency commenced on 6 May 2021 and was completed on 21 May 2021.

The last day of submission of nominations, he said, in the case of independent candidates, was 19 May 2021, while the last day of submission of nominations of candidates in the case of political parties was 21 May 2021.