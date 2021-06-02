Zimbabwe: Herentals Ring Changes for Caps Clash

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva has indicated he could ring some changes in his frontline when the team play CAPS United in the Chibuku Super Cup at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

The Students, just like their opponents this afternoon, have had a frustrating start to their Chibuku Super Cup campaign, drawing both their opening matches against Dynamos and ZPC Kariba.

But, it is the manner in which his strikers are fluffing scoring opportunities that has left Mutiwekuziva a frustrated lot.

Herentals have played two goalless draws in the opening two games.

"Yes, we will have to make some changes, especially at the front," Mutiwekuziva said. "As a club, we have played very well in the opening two games but the results haven't been convincing. We have failed to score in 180 minutes but we have to go all out in attack against CAPS United.

"So that means we need to make some few changes in the forward line just to try and address that scoring problem. It's an area that we have been working on all these days and I caln tell you that it is only a matter of time before we get it right.

"We have been inactive for more than 17 months and the strike-force is made up of relatively new faces who are still gelling with the rest of the squad but we are confident that we will get it right.

"CAPS United are definitely a dangerous team but well, we don't fear anyone and we are going all out for a win."

Mutiwekuziva said he has no special plan to contain the in-form CAPS United striker Ishmael Wadi who has scored three goals in so far.

"Look, as far as CAPS United have scored three goals they have also conceded three so there is definitely nothing special about them," he said.

"Ishmael Wadi? Yes, he is a good player and very talented but we can't plan matches with an individual in mind. This is a match between two teams of 11 players each and it will be suicidal to plan for one player.

"My players are very much capable of thwarting any threat posed by an opponent including Wadi. We have played in the top-flight for two years and no individual has flourished against us and Wadi is not a special case. We are wary of all the players who we play against."

Herentals are built on a strong back-line which is yet to concede a goal and Mutiwekuziva is confident they will keep yet another clean sheet this afternoon.

"I have a strong defence that consists of goalie Frank Kuchineyi, Dereck Chitsanzara, Brighton Majarira, Wilmore Chimbetu, Peter Chota and William Kapumha," he said.

"I am also hoping that some of my ever improving players including Tino Benza will start scoring in this match."

Herentals will face their former sons in Carlos Mavhurume and Richard Hachiro in today's match.

"Those two are very good players and we know how they play," said Mutiwekuziva. "They can be very dangerous but we are chasing our first set of three points and that is our only concern."