Rwanda ICT Chamber and French Financier Sign Pact to Boost Access to Capital

1 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)

Bpifrance and Rwanda ICT Chamber have signed an agreement to accelerate the connection between innovative Rwandan companies and the French and European investors and businesses, through the EuroQuity digital platform.

Bpifrance serves to avail finance for companies - at every stage of their development - with credit, guarantees and equity. Bpifrance supports them in their innovation and international projects.

This cooperation agreement was signed by Pascal Lagarde, Executive Director in charge of International Affairs, Strategy, Development and Research at Bpifrance and Alex Ntale, Chief Executive Officer of Rwanda ICT Chamber on the sidelines of a visit by a French delegation in the country.

Bpifrance and Rwanda ICT Chamber agreed to initiate their collaboration through a program of joint activities including the creation of a Rwanda ICT Chamber community to bring together the Rwandan ecosystem (entrepreneurs, investors, corporates, accelerators, incubators) and enhance the link between international investors and companies in order to foster access funding and business opportunities.

The partnership also seek to facilitate the development of labels to promote Rwanda ICT Chamber's acceleration programs and partners. Companies and partners' companies will benefit from labels that will help them gain exposure among investors and future partners on the platform.

From the partnership, E-pitch sessions and sector-specific webinars will be co-organized to animate the community, promote Rwandan companies and connect them with international investors and business partners.

The pact also provides for synergies with third party African and European projects will be explored to unlock the full potential of this collaboration and best leverage investment and business opportunities.

Alex Ntale, the Chief Executive Officer of the ICT Chamber, said: "As Rwanda ICT Chamber aims at creating high caliber sources of business opportunities in the ICT sector, this cooperation with Bpifrance is a gateway to great development collaborations between Rwandan and European ICT ecosystems."

Pascal Lagarde, Executive director in charge of international affairs at Bpifrance said: "We are pleased to sign this agreement with the ICT Chamber of Rwanda, backed by EuroQuity, as we know this agreement can lead to promising business opportunities and investment proposals. We are eager to develop strong connections and activities and hope that the development of our relations will bring fruitful and effective collaborations for companies, investors and stakeholders on both sides."

