Seychelles: Angola and Seychelles Sign General Cooperation Agreement

Luanda — Angola and the Seychelles Tuesday signed a General Cooperation Agreement, after the accreditation of Ambassador Sandro de Oliveira by the Indian Ocean island nation's President Wavel Ramkalawan.

Ambassador Sandro de Oliveira and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Sylvestre Radegonde, also signed the Agreement on the Creation of a Bilateral Commission, reads a press release from the Angolan Embassy in the United Republic of Tanzania, where the Angolan diplomat has his permanent residence.

During the ceremony, that served to present his credentials, Sandro de Oliveira discussed with the Head of State of the Seychelles the state of the existing relations between the two countries, characterized as "good".

The communiqué, to which ANGOP had access, said there was agreement on the need to extend cooperation, aiming at obtaining reciprocal advantages, with the private sector playing an important role.

The Angolan diplomat's agenda also included working meetings with the ministers of Transport, Antony Derjacques, and of Investment, Entrepreneurship and Industry, Devika Vidot.

During his week-long visit to the Indian Ocean island nation, Sandro de Oliveira is also scheduled to meet with the ministers of Fisheries and Blue Economy and Finance, Economic Planning and Trade.

Seychelles is an island nation, located northwest of Madagascar and 1,593 kilometres south of Kenya, with a population of about 99,500, 2019 estimates.

It is one of the 16 member states of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).