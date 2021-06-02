Nigeria: Govt, Italy, Unido, UNDP Collaborate Against Ozone Depleting Refrigerants

The Nigerian Government is working in collaboration with Italy, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) to phase out ozone depleting refrigerants.

The Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammed Abubakar, revealed this yesterday at the inauguration of the stage two of the hydrochlorofluorocarbons phase-out management plan (HPMP) project in Abuja.

He said: "Having successfully completed stage one of our HPMP, the stage two of the project was approved by the Executive Committee of the Multilateral Fund (MLF) for the implementation of the Montreal Protocol with the aim to achieve the complete phase-out of ozone depleting blowing agents and refrigerants in the foam and refrigeration sectors."

He disclosed that the overall commitment of the HPMP stage two is to phase out 51.35 percent of ozone depleting refrigerants consumption by 2023.

"The project will be executed by my ministry in collaboration with UNDP, as the lead implementing agency of UNIDO, the co-implementing agency and the Government of Italy, the bilateral agency," the minister said.

He said the project would complement the HPMP stage one project taking account of difficulties encountered, experience gained, and lessons learned in the implementation of the stage one.

Abubakar disclosed that the strategy for implementing the second stage was determined taking into account the following: The level of reductions in ozone depleting refrigerants imported into the country; the market trends in the use of alternatives to ozone depleting refrigerants and the need to mitigate their potential negative impacts on production technology, the environment or health; and the need for continuity in phasing out ozone depleting refrigerants consumption in the numerous SMEs in all the relevant sectors.

The minister noted that to achieve the stage II target, these must be carried out: "Strengthening of our refrigerants licencing and import quota system for ozone depleting refrigerants; complete phase-out of ozone depleting blowing agents through conversion to non-ozone depleting technologies; and the reduction of ozone depleting refrigerants use through support to the refrigeration servicing sector."