Uganda: Transport Minister Survives Assassination Attempt

Uganda's Transport Minister Gen. Katumba Wamala survived an assassination attempt in the country's capital Kampala on Tuesday morning.

This after his official car was attacked by gun-wielding people in the country's capital, Kampala, on Tuesday morning.

Nairobi News understands the Minister's daughter Brenda Wamala and driver Haruna Kayondo have succumbed to injuries sustained in the attack.

The incident is reported to have happened at 9am.

Army spokeswoman Brigadier Flavia Byekwaso has confirmed Wamala was injured in the attack.

Eyewitnesses say four unknown armed assailants riding on two black motorbikes shot at the minister's convoy.

#Breaking: Gen Katumba Wamala has just survived an assassination attempt after 4 unknown armed assailants riding on 2 black motorbikes shot at his convoy, according to eye witnesses. He was riding with the daughter, driver and bodyguard. @nbstv #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/F3mmst6hEV

Wamala, who's previously served as the commander of land forces in the Ugandan Army is said to be undergoing treatment at the hospital.

He's also served as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Uganda Police Force (UPF), the highest rank in that branch of Uganda's government, from 2001 until 2005.

Wamala was the first active UPDF soldier to serve as the head of the UPF.

Gen Wamala was an officer in the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA) when the National Resistance Army (NRA) defeated the UNLA in 1986.

Between 1999 and 2000, he was a U.S. Army War College student in Carlisle, Pennsylvania. Between 2000 and 2001, at the rank of major general, he commanded the UPDF forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

He was appointed IGP in 2001, serving in that capacity until 2005.