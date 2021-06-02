Rwanda: Govt Approves Reopening of Gaming Companies, Wedding Ceremonies as Covid-19 Cases Remain Low

Over one year since they were shut down due to the risk they posed to those who flock them, betting companies can now open for business.

The decision was made on Monday, May 31, during a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame at Village Urugwiro.

The resolutions, signed by Prime Minister Eduoard Ngirente, indicate that the gaming operators will open gradually and must observe strict Covid-19 preventive measures.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry will provide detailed safety guidelines before the operators can open their doors for business.

Prior to the pandemic, the sector was estimated to have employed about 5000 people and rented over 800 premises across the country.

The green light comes at a time when frustrations over attempts to set up virtual platforms to keep the betting businesses running were at their peak.

Following the closure of physical operations in March last year, enterprises were urged to move online to maintain jobs and service delivery.

The General Manager of Forte Bet Kamil Babic told The New Times last week that there is a need for an active committee to enable the growth of the sector, to weed out fraudulent operators while also allowing the operators to find ways to stay afloat during tough times such as during the pandemic.

"At the moment, there is not much framework driving the sector beyond the gaming law of 2012. The lack of a consultative committee also means that investors in the sector are not able to share business insights and challenges with the regulator and consequently not involved in consultations on sector development," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Business Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Managing Director of Baron Sports Gaming which operates Forzza betting company Eric Rutayisire told The New Times that the operators are ready to work with the regulator bringing on board their experience from other markets in developing the sector to align it with potential future profitability and growth.

As of 2018, the sector had revenue of Rwf47B (from 6.9 in 2013) with taxes of over Rwf1.8B (from 0.47B in 2013) paid in various government taxes.

The operators pay taxes at a 13 percent rate on the gross gaming revenue as well as a 15 percent withholding tax is applied on players' winnings.

Other highlights from the Cabinet meeting

The Cabinet also approved traditional weddings and related receptions which it said can resume with people not exceeding 30 in number.

However, should the ceremony be held in an open garden, entertainment venue or a hotel, the guests should not exceed 30 per cent of the venue capacity.

The guests will still be required to present negative Covid-19 test results.

Although curfew in the rest of the country stayed between 10 p.m., and 4 a.m., it is different in Karongi District where everyone is required to be indoors between 7 p.m., and 4 a.m.

The Cabinet will review the Covid-19 guidelines in 30 days.