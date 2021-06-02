Rwanda: Professor Lwakabamba to Chair Coventry University's New Africa Hub

Coventry University Group, a globally renowned higher learning institution has appointed former education minister Professor Silas Lwakabamba as the Regional Managing Director for its newly opened Africa Hub in Kigali.

A statement from the institution notes that the veteran academic will be the most senior representative of the university group in the region and will have oversight of its activities across Africa, including policy development, research, enterprise and innovation, and alumni engagement, among others.

During his term, Prof Lwakabamba is expected to drive business development in the region, using his vast experience, knowledge and network of contacts.

He will build collaborative relationships and partnerships to assist long-term knowledge transfer, the statement added.

Established this year in Rwanda, Coventry University Group Africa Hub will serve as the institution's base in the region, enabling new relationships and strengthening established ones.

The move, officials said is part of the university group's plan to develop a sustainable network of multi-faceted overseas offices.

"Coventry University Group's ambition is to have a presence near to its stakeholders in key regions and follows the success of the Singapore and Dubai hubs," the statement reads in part.

"I am delighted to join Coventry University, which is one of the most entrepreneurial universities I know," commented Lwakabamba, adding, "For me, it is exciting to be part of an institution with great potential to make a difference for our African economies."

Prof Lwakabamba earned his BSc and doctoral degrees in engineering in the United Kingdom and has held senior positions in higher education in Tanzania and Rwanda.

He has previously served in various government positions including; the minister of infrastructure, and the minister of education.

Professor Mohamed Loutfi, Vice-Chancellor's Envoy, Coventry University Group, said: "We are excited to welcome Prof Silas Lwakabamba as the inaugural managing director of the Africa Hub. He is an exceptional leader, with a distinguished track-record in sub-Saharan countries."

He added, "His wealth of experience, extensive network of strategic contacts, and profile as a highly respected thought leader will certainly add to Coventry University Group's understanding and building of further relations within the Sub-Saharan Africa region."

Since 1992, Coventry University Group has been cemented as one of the leading higher learning institutions, particularly with the increasing uptake of international students.

And with the launch of its new Africa Hub, officials say its network of international hubs will support this work, helping to develop, oversee and manage all of the university group's activity in their region.