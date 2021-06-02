Lesotho: Bantu Extend Lead

DEFENDING premier league champions Bantu cemented their position at the summit of the table after edging Liphakoe 2-1 at LCS Ground on Sunday.

The Sunday win saw Bantu stretching their winning streak to six matches this season thanks to goals from Litšepe Marabe and Lazola Tjokotjokwana while Tšepang Makapa netted from the spot for Liphakoe.

Arch rivals Matlama who went into the weekend fixtures tied with Bantu at the top of the table with 15 points after five matches dropeed points losing 2-1 to LDF at Ratjomose Ground.

The army side came from a goal down to walk away with the maximum points after Tšepo Toloane cancelled Teboho Pita's header before Katleho Makateng wrapped up the win for Motheo Mohapi's charges.

LDF jumped two steps up from position to fourth with 12 points from six matches while Matlama remained second, three points off Bantu's pace.

In other matches, Likhopo and Sefotha-fotha drew nil-all at Setsoto stadium. The result left Sefotha-fotha at the bottom of the table with two points while Likhopo are just one place above with the same number of points.

Kick4Life lost 1-0 to LCS courtesy of a goal from Makara Ntaitsane.

Shalane Lehohla's charges moved a step up to third with 14 points. Kick4Life on the other hand, dropped two places to 10th.

Swallows registered their first league win this season over Linare courtesy of goals from Mohau Khali, Nkopane Hlauli and Khaketla Matamane. The win helped Swallows move two places up from 13 with four points. Linare dropped from one place to 12th with five points.

On Sunday, Manonyane played managed a goalless draw with Lifofane in Nyakosoba. Manonyane 10th with seven points from six matches while Lifofane dropped one place to 14 with three points.

Lijabatho and CCX also shared the spoils in Morija after a one-all draw. Desire Olomo was on target for Lijabatho while CCX's goal came from Phakoane Lefatle.

LMPS registered a big win overturning their fortnight-old 3-0 loss to Bantu after edging Lioli 1-0 at Ratjomose Ground. Tsoarelo Mokoaleli scored for the police side. The Seephephe Matete coached side moved four places up in the table to eighth with seven points while Lioli dropped from one place to fifth.

