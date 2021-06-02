Rwanda: Nyiragongo Eruption - Rwanda Rules Out Imminent Gas Outburst in Lake Kivu

An evaluation of the situation in Rubavu District following the eruption of Nyiragongo has ruled out an explosion of gas on Lake Kivu.

A team from Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA), which monitored Lake Kivu for five days since the eruption, has concluded that "there is no imminent risk of gas outburst expected."

Nyiragongo volcano, which is located in eastern DR Congo's North Kivu province, erupted on May 22, forcing thousands to flee the city of Goma.

Following the eruption, Rubavu District in western Rwanda experienced several volcanic earthquakes that ravaged the city's infrastructure and destroyed people's properties.

Fears of a gas explosion on Lake Kivu have been triggered by a warning from Congolese authorities of a potential second volcanic eruption.

However, the REMA team, which carried out physico-chemical measurement of water including temperature, conductivity, oxygen, ruled out the possibility of such danger under the lake.

"The lake continues to be stable as it has always been," REMA said in a statement.

The environmental authority said they were working with Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board and international scientists to monitor the situation on Lake Kivu.

Meanwhile, they advised the communities around Lake Kivu to "follow and consider timely and effective official information on the situation."

Evaluation also revealed that the environment remained favourable for aquatic life.

Preliminary findings indicate that all target parameters for air quality are falling in acceptable range, REMA said.

"(The) Lake is still stable, and no change was encountered during the measurement period... ," REMA said, adding that the lava did not flow in the direction of the lake which gave the assurance that effects of the eruption would not be substantial to the stability of the lake.