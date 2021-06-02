Namibia: Unam's Students' Christian Movement Donates Food to Vulnerable Children

The Students' Christian Movement Choir at Unam's Hifikepunye Pohamba Campus recently donated food and cosmetics worth N$3 000 to children living with disabilities.

The children at the Dr Frans Aupa Indongo Special Care Centre in Oshakati's Okandjengedi informal settlement received the donation.

Aili Shilongo, the senior caregiver, received the donation.

Students also assisted the caregivers in doing laundry, prepare lunch for the children, and cleaning the yard to keep children in a clean and safe place.

Shilongo said she used to have about 50 children under their care, but currently have about 27 children due to Covid-19.

She said some children have lived under their care for three to four years without seeing their relatives, as they just don't visit their children.

"We are really thankful for youth to donate to us. We really need assistance from the nation to feed our children. It is rare, nowadays, to see students assisting needy people," said Shilongo.

SCM treasurer, Hafeni Tuhadeleni stated that giving with a free heart to the poor is a blessing from God, adding that SCM will strive to assist all the disabled in the surrounding areas of Oshakati, Ondangwa and Ongwediva.

"These kids are our brothers and sisters and they really need our assistance," he said.

"We are students too with no income, but seeing our brothers and sisters suffering while we can help them is something that we need to take note of and come up with a solution," said Tuhadeleni.

In addition, the SCM also donated four litres of Holy Communion to the St. Patrick Anglican Church in the Efidi Lomulunga village of Ongwediva recently.

The church is still under construction and in need of chairs.