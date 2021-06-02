Rwanda: Five Things to Know About New Covid-19 Guidelines on Weddings

Following the cabinet resolutions of May 31 which relaxed on measures on wedding ceremonies, the Ministry of Local Government has released more details of how traditional marriages and related wedding activities should be conducted.

In a statement released on their twitter handle on Tuesday, June 1, the ministry of local government stressed the five guidelines that will have to be adhered to by those celebrating marriage.

1. The civil weddings are limited to a number of not more than 30 attendants.

2. Traditional weddings (Gusaba) and related receptions conducted in hotels or public gardens should also not exceed the thirty percent threshold of the venue's capacity but all guests must present Covid-19 results.

3. In case the ceremonies are held in a home, only 30 guests are allowed to attend and are called to respect the Covid-19 protocols.

Moreover, according to the statement, holding the ceremony indoors should be communicated to the sector authorities not later than five days before, so that the authorities can be present to monitor adherence to the measures.

4. Hotels and hospitality outlets hosting wedding ceremonies should work closely with the Ministry of Health to make sure all the attendants have presented the negative Covid-19 test results.

5. The local authorities and security organs are urged to supervise all these ceremonies and make sure the Covid-19 guidelines are followed.

Appearing on the national broadcaster on Tuesday June 1, the Minister of Local Government, Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi said that the measures were relaxed following a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases countrywide. Hoe however warned against complacency.

"People should not be complacent; for example, when we say that a wedding should not exceed the 30 percent capacity, it is not a must that people must full to the set capacity; it can be lower so as to ensure safety of guests," he commented.

Asked why the number of attendants is still limited, he answered that it is because of larger supervision that is needed for each ceremony.

"Permitting these gatherings requires having security organs on ground, health authorities and youth volunteers among others. So, we are limiting the number so that we can manage them effectively," he concluded.

Beneficiaries speak out

Nathalie Mugwaneza, a 26-year old resident of Nyanza whose wedding is scheduled in September 2021 hailed the development saying that it heralds a return to normalcy.

"I wondered how I would invite friends and relatives for weddings and tell them to go home without a reception! But now that receptions are okayed, I feel like we are returning to normal and the wedding will be the joyful day that we all wish it to be," she said.