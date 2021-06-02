Namibia: Bon Will Not Defend Victims of Crypto Scammers

The Bank of Namibia says it will not entertain complaints from individuals who get defrauded while trading cryptocurrencies because its mandate does not cover digital currency.

This was said by the bank's spokesperson, Kazembire Zemburuka, in response to questions by The Namibian on whether the central bank has received any complaints from Namibians who have been scammed trying to speculate on the digital currencies.

A few weeks ago, Bank Windhoek also brought to light that some of its customers have lost money due to cryptocurrency scammers.

Zemburuka said the central bank had observed that there are traders promising high returns or soliciting funds from the public to trade on their behalf as well as offering training opportunities on trading platforms.

He, however, warned the public to be wary when participating, saying if they lose money invested, the central bank has no legal power to follow it up on their behalf.

"Thus, members of the public who do so will have no recourse to the bank in the event of financial loss or misfortune," said Zemburuka.

Furthermore, he explained that the central bank's position on cryptocurrencies as communicated in 2018 has not changed.

The bank, as issuer of legal tender in Namibia, does not recognise, support and recommend the possessing, utilisation and trading of cryptocurrencies by members of the public.

However, despite this position, the bank has offered some hope that it will look into digital currencies and how it can fit in the country's payment system and store value.

"The bank is in the process of conducting further research on cryptocurrencies and will update its position if deemed necessary, once this additional research has been finalised," said Zemburuka.

According to the 2018 position, the bank is strongly against the use of cryptocurrencies as a method of payment for goods and services and the exchange to the Namibia dollar

Research done by the central bank on digital currencies and distributed ledger technologies as well as cryptocurrencies was to educate members of the public on these emerging financial technologies.

The bank has since reiterated its position in another paper in 2018 and in its response last week, the bank is not willing to acknowledge and leverage digital innovation.

Cryptocurrency is a form of digital currency that has two key differences which distinguishes it from traditional money (fiat currency).

A fiat currency is a generally accepted form of money, including coins and banknotes, which is issued by a government and circulated within an economy.

Cryptocurrencies, on the other hand, are not issued or regulated by any government or central authority, making them a currency only used on the internet (online currency).

The central bank said cryptocurrencies are prone to risks such as being used in criminal activities such as fraud, money laundering and pyramid schemes due to their unregulated and secretive nature.

The Namibia dollar is the legal tender in Namibia, however the BoN Act further recognises the South African rand as the only additional legal tender in Namibia.

Many platforms allow the conversion of one type of cryptocurrency for another or into fiat currency, but the bank says despite those options, they are not subject to supervision which applies to regulated exchanges.

The BoN also stated that it does not recognise cryptocurrencies as a commodity, nor support the trading of cryptocurrencies on any (domestic or international) financial market or currency exchange.

This is because the country's Currency and Exchanges Act of 1933 does not make provision for the establishment of cryptocurrencies exchanges or bureaus in Namibia.

Thus, any cryptocurrency exchanges established and operational in Namibia are illegal.

In addition, since cryptocurrencies are not foreign currencies, Authorised Dealers (ADs), Authorised Dealers with Limited Authority (ADLAs) and natural persons are not allowed to establish cryptocurrencies exchanges or engage in activities that provide or facilitate the conversion or exchange of Namibia dollar for cryptocurrencies.

The definition of payment instruments in the Payment System Management Act, 2003, does not extend to cryptocurrencies.

This means cryptocurrencies may not be considered or used as payment instruments or electronic money similar to those authorized by the bank.

The central bank said the use of cryptocurrencies may increase liquidity and credit risks within the financial system in the event a counterpart or institution does not hold sufficient cryptocurrency to settle an outstanding obligation.

Any member of the public or entity in Namibia that engages in mining, online trading (buying and selling), and exchanging of cryptocurrencies is also subject to the applicable provisions of the Financial Intelligence Act, 2012.

This is to ensure that any risks related to money laundering, financing of terrorism, and proliferation are controlled.

Failure to comply with the provisions of the FIA amounts to a criminal offence that may attract a fine not exceeding N$100 million or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding 30 years.