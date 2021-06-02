Kenya: Tala Senior Manager Conned Sh9 Million By Ghanaian 'Preacher'

Nairobi — The Directorate of criminal investigations officers have arrested a Ghanaian national who obtained Sh9 million from a manager who works at e-lender Tala while promising a miracle promotion.

According to the DCI, the victim met the Ghanaian national Victor Anane through an online dating site where she was lured to believe that he was a preacher who had powers to perform religious miracles.

The conman had convinced the Tala senior manager that through his 'works' she would get promoted at her workplace instantly.

The victim also had romantic relations with the Ghanaian after she was convinced that her fortunes would turn around once she fell in love with him.

It is through their love journey that the lady discovered that she was conned after she visited the man's residence in Transview estate in Athi River, where the man performed witchcraft rituals.

As their love story unfolded the victim had already given her lover monies amounting to Sh9 million, some of which is believed to be obtained from Tala-linked accounts.

"What was meant to be a romantic date turned ugly, as the woman demanded to know how the man of the cloth she had fallen in love with, possessed paraphernalia associated with dark powers," DCI wrote.

"Their relationship immediately collapsed like a house of cards, as the victim discovered that she had been conned," DCI added.

The detectives, on receiving the report, raided the suspect's house where the paraphernalia related to witchcraft was recovered.

DCI stated that Sh76,000 in fake currency and other materials used in the printing of fake notes was also recovered from the suspect's house.

The investigators further established that the suspect who masquerades as a preacher, approaches innocent women looking for love and affection online, with promises of making their lives better before fraudulently obtaining money from them.

The suspect is currently in custody and shall be presented in court on charges obtaining money by false pretenses.