Namibia: Three State House Officials Die of Covid-19

2 June 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shelleygan Petersen

Three statehouse employees have succumbed to Covid-19. This was confirmed by press secretary Alfredo Hengari on Wednesday morning.

"We can confirm that we have regrettably lost three employees due to Covid-19 and five cases are active," Hengari told The Namibian.

President Hage Geingob and first lady Monica Geingos also tested positive for the virus last week.

Hengari said they currently have a rotational system at State House to limit congestion at the office.

"And we have always continued to practice efficient Covid-19 protocols and measures," he added.

