Namibia: The Namibian Launches New Epaper

The Namibian yesterday launched its new web-based epaper, which promises an improved user experience and customised multimedia content.

Announcing the 'exciting news' in a newsletter, which was shared among its current subscribers and audience, the paper noted: "Improved features include fast-loading access to previous epaper editions. The epaper contains audio and visual information, news and entertainment with an array of opportunities to advertise your business and make public announcements."

Other features include the ability to view an archive which provides access to previous editions of the newspaper digitally, an option to share the digital version of the newspaper through email, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest, a feature that allows readers to access Spotlight and other special editions, and an automated news reading function.

"The rest, we leave to you to explore!" the newspaper said.

The IT manager at the newspaper, Jens Rothkegel, said the decision to update the web-based epaper was born out of the need to meet the standards of modern digital systems and provide an interface that is more user-friendly.

"The old epaper system was too outdated and too clunky. It was not really mobile-friendly and it lacked the features of modern systems. There was endless stuff that just wasn't working," he said.

Rothkegel further noted that the previous version did not allow readers to share articles properly, nor did it allow for proper user management.

"One didn't know when they subscribed, whether it activated the subscription," he said.

He added that the new interface precedes a new mobile app, which will be launched soon.

"It [previous epaper] did not support mobile apps going forward and the whole exercise for doing this is to cater for the mobile app that we will be launching in coming months.

"This will then complement the epaper, meaning one can then read the epaper [on the app]," he said.

The new interface can be accessed at ereader.namibian.com.na and a guided video on how to subscribe can be viewed on The Namibian's YouTube channel for further assistance.