Namibia Makes Progress in Fighting Corruption - Sampofu

Zambezi regional governor Lawrence Sampofu says the country's continued efforts in fighting corruption are yielding results which can be seen at national and international level.

He made these remarks on Monday during a consultative meeting of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy and Action Plan 2021-2025 held by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) at Katima Mulilo.

ACC is hosting consultative meetings with stakeholders in all 14 regions to get input which will shape the National Anti-Corruption Strategy and Action Plan.

Sampofu said corruption had been recognised as one of the world's biggest development challenges that continues to pose serious threats to economic progress, but Namibia had made great strides in fighting the scourge.

"Corruption is destructive to the economy, democracy and rule of law. It has no room in our society. As a country, we have come a long way since then and continue making positive trends in confronting corruption and cementing good governance," he said.

According to Sampofu, many anti-corruption laws such as the Anti-Corruption Act, Prevention of Organised Crime Act, Financial Intelligence Act, Public Procurement Act and the Whistleblower Protection Act had been enacted to fight corruption at national level.

He added: "Namibia's commitment to fighting corruption is also evident on various international instruments the country ascribes to. As one of the United Nations member states, we signed the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (Uncac) in 2003 and ratified it in 2004.

"Article 5 of the Uncac requires state parties to develop and implement comprehensive anti-corruption policies in which all members of society must take part."

Sampofu added that the fight against corruption underpins the achievements of all developmental goals, therefore, the importance and relevance of this consultative meeting cannot be overemphasised.

"It is critical to note that failing to promote and uphold ethical principles as well as maintain systems of integrity at all levels put the fulfilment of the entire national and sustainable development agenda at risk," he said.

ACC director general Paulus Noa at the same event has said the public's commitment and participation is critical in fighting corruption effectively.

"ACC cannot successfully develop a well-informed national anti-corruption policy without first consulting with key stakeholders in regions. It is through your inputs to the proposed strategy that proper financial control mechanisms will be put in place to increase improvement on transparency and accountability.

"The strategy is a cross-cutting national policy which is not meant to re-invent the wheel, but rather to complement the already existing policies through effective implementation," he said.

Noa further urged the public to changed their mindset on wealth gained through corrupt means, saying that Namibia shall only become a corrupt-free nation through coordinated and concerted efforts.

"Those who corruptly gain wealth should not be celebrated in society. Those who corruptly offer or accept gratification in exchange for service delivery must be exposed, rejected and appropriately dealt with," he said.

He continued to urge: "Let us do away with the syndrome that fighting corruption is exclusively the responsibility of ACC, the syndrome that it is the government's responsibility alone and syndrome that only public officials can be investigated against bribery. Both the giver and the receiver of the bribe is equally guilty of corruption."