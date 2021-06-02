Ethiopia's Green Legacy Bolsters Regional Integration - Mofa

2 June 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia has made ready to distribute one billion seedlings to the neighboring countries and the move would play an important role in strengthening regional integration, said Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia (MoFA).

MoFA Spokesperson Ambassador Dina Mufti recently told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the expansion of Ethiopia's Green Legacy Initiative to its neighboring countries would have a significant role in helping countries' efforts to prevent climate change and solidifying regional ties. He also stated that the initiative would also help strengthen countries' cooperation in the field of green development and increase their understanding of climate change.

Ethiopia is a country that has been playing an important role in creating awareness about climate change and has a great track record in green development, Dina said, adding that Ethiopia's recent move has focused on sharing such experience and success with neighbors.

As to him, climate change is currently the biggest agenda of the world and is affecting developing countries in particular. So, the expansion of Ethiopia's green development activities to neighboring countries would support the countries' efforts to cope up with the effects of climate change. One of the key solutions to climate change is green development, he indicated.

He further stated that green development helps to prevent waste of water resources, control air pollution, and increase oxygen. Amb. Dina noted that climate change is not limited to one area and cooperation is crucial to solve the problem.

It is to be recalled that during the last two rounds of Green Legacy Initiative about ten billion seedlings were planted. And also, the government planned to plant 20 billion trees over four years throughout the country. Recently, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) officially launched the third round of the green legacy which aims to plant about six billion seedlings this rainy season.

BY ABDUREZAK MOHAMMED

