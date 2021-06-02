Ethiopia: Pre-Election Successes Signals Credible Polls

ADDIS ABABA - The success witnessed in the pre-election period and government's commitment to enshrine democratic culture guarantees credible and successful elections, according to experts. The experts told local media that establishment of strong independent institutions such as the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) and judicial system along with the successful Sidama referendum are indicators of the government's determination.

Sidama's referendum which established the tenth state and the independence of the judiciary are mentioned by the experts as signals of the government's commitment to conduct free and fair elections. Shiferaw Adisu (PhD), an economist said that the election would be a lightning road to a multi-party-political system and avert the 27 years single party leadership.

"The internal and external forces attempting to discredit the election are adversaries opposing Ethiopia's transition to democracy through free and fair election," Shiferaw said. He added that the successful completion of the election would answer fundamental democratic questions the adversaries are forwarding. It has the potential of diverting the trending political issues of the country.

Zelalem Teklu (PhD), an economist, on his part, said that the visa restriction is meant to inflict internal opposition through aggravating the socio-economic problems. The election would help transition Ethiopia from foreign intervention and contribute to African geopolitics as Ethiopia is headquarter of African Union, underscored Zelalem.

The U.S. is attempting to impose geopolitical interest on Ethiopia and Africa by crowning a puppet government that could execute her national interest. The Ethiopian government needs to find an alternative whereby the country could withstand the political and economic sanctions, as to the expert. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) stated that foreign countries are intervening to execute their national interest, and not solely ensuring human and democratic rights of the people of Ethiopia.

Abiy said that unity and cooperation of the people of Ethiopia will block the external pressure. The government would mobilize all the available resources that could curb the external pressure. 60 percent of the total population of the country has registered and received voters' cards, as to NEBE.

BY GETAHUN LEGESSE